Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Buys $246,629.52 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at $944,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 1.4 %

LIND stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on LIND

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 995,293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.