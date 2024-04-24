Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $657,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $1,003,000.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Coursera stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 690,931 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coursera by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

