Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,226.37

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,226.37 ($15.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.20). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,179 ($14.56), with a volume of 7,119 shares.

Churchill China Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £129.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,226.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Churchill China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Churchill China’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is 5,142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Churchill China Company Profile

In other news, insider Robin George Williams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,247 ($15.40) per share, with a total value of £12,470 ($15,402.67). 25.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

