ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $57.15

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.15 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 49.49 ($0.61). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 51.55 ($0.64), with a volume of 1,035,438 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.15. The company has a market cap of £319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.50 and a beta of 1.77.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

