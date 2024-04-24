City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $326.52

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 326.52 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 324 ($4.00). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.00), with a volume of 40,094 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £164.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,117.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 324.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 326.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.