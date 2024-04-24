Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STVN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.63 ($35.77).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN stock opened at €27.22 ($28.96) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is €30.29 and its 200-day moving average is €29.48. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($38.62).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €326.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stevanato Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

