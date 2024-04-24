MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.46

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.46 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.67). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYCELX Technologies
MYCELX Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %
Insider Activity at MYCELX Technologies
In related news, insider Tom Lamb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,235.18). In other news, insider Connie Mixon bought 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,056.08). Also, insider Tom Lamb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,235.18). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,300 shares of company stock worth $2,908,300. Company insiders own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
About MYCELX Technologies
MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MYCELX Technologies
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.