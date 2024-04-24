MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.46

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.46 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.67). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.68), with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, insider Tom Lamb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,235.18). In other news, insider Connie Mixon bought 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,056.08). Also, insider Tom Lamb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,235.18). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 57,300 shares of company stock worth $2,908,300. Company insiders own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

