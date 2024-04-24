Contrasting Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) & Its Competitors

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clean Energy Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 257 774 782 33 2.32

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clean Energy Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million -$5.66 million -10.28 Clean Energy Technologies Competitors $10.92 billion $1.13 billion 39.58

Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -37.45% -98.48% -50.41% Clean Energy Technologies Competitors 11.31% -10.06% 1.77%

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.88, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies rivals beat Clean Energy Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

