First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

