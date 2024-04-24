Curtiss-Wright (CW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $253.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $261.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

