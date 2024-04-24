TriNet Group (TNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. TriNet Group has set its Q1 guidance at $2.10 to $2.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.80 to $7.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. On average, analysts expect TriNet Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

