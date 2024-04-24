Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$105.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$85.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$88.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

