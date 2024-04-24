Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

Shares of CPS opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.88. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

About Cooper-Standard

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.