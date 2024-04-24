Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Cooper-Standard Price Performance
Shares of CPS opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.88. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
Featured Stories
