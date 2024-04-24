AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMN. JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

