Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Michele M. Meyers Sells 2,880 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.48. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Coursera by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.