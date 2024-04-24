Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.00

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 232 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 3918108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50 ($2.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Adriatic Metals from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of £682.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,639.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.80.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

