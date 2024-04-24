Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,220.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,220 ($52.12) and last traded at GBX 4,201.01 ($51.89), with a volume of 26072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,130 ($51.01).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($60.52) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($57.98) to GBX 4,921 ($60.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,405.25 ($54.41).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cranswick

Cranswick Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cranswick

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,045.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,881.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,812.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($51.68), for a total value of £16,736 ($20,671.94). In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($50.52), for a total transaction of £54,397 ($67,189.97). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($51.68), for a total value of £16,736 ($20,671.94). Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.