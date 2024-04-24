Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:OSK opened at C$3.17 on Tuesday. Osisko Mining has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 44.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Simard acquired 11,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.94. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

