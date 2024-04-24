Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.15

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.15 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.05 ($0.49), with a volume of 1639625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.88 ($0.48).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

Get Pinewood Technologies Group alerts:

Pinewood Technologies Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider William Berman sold 1,462,114 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £511,739.90 ($632,089.80). 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.