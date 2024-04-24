abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $550.00

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEOGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 547.72 ($6.77), with a volume of 208195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.74).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 483.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £858.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.50 and a beta of 0.78.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.81%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,250.00%.

Insider Activity at abrdn Private Equity Opportunities

In related news, insider Alan Devine sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.67), for a total transaction of £20,007 ($24,712.20). Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Featured Articles

