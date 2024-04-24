abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $550.00

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities (LON:APEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 547.72 ($6.77), with a volume of 208195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($6.74).
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 483.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £858.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.50 and a beta of 0.78.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.81%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,250.00%.
Insider Activity at abrdn Private Equity Opportunities
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Company Profile
Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.
Featured Articles
