CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.41. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

