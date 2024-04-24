Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.42 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

