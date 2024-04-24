FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
FRP Stock Performance
Shares of FRPH opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $577.98 million, a PE ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 0.57.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
