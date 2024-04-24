FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

FRP Stock Performance

Shares of FRPH opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $577.98 million, a PE ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FRP

FRP Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FRP in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in FRP during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.