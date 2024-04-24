Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $123.47 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 346,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

