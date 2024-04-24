Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s previous close.
Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $123.47 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
