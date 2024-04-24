S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About S&W Seed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

