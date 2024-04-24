S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Price Performance
Shares of SANW opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.