Raymond James & Associates Has $715,000 Stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 255,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

