Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

CPG opened at C$12.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.16 and a 1 year high of C$12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Point Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt bought 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

