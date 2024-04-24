Cwm LLC Sells 15,827 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,827 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 511,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

