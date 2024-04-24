FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,122 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 60,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

