Cwm LLC Sells 6,479 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.15% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,373,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,193,000 after buying an additional 103,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WERN opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.