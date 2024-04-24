Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Squared Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $126.44 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.60.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,984 shares of company stock worth $94,617,681. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

