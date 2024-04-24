DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

