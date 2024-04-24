Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 612.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $172.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

