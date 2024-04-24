Cwm LLC Sells 1,756,512 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756,512 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

