D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 363 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,547,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,217,000 after buying an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $516,530,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,260,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,254,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,737,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

