Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEM. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.4364596 EPS for the current year.
Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.