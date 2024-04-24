Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 461.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.01. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$14.81.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of C$15.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.013981 EPS for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

