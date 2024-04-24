B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.10.

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.94. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$697.07 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$49,164.30. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. Insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock valued at $789,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

