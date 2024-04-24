Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.09 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4,871.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
