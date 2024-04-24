IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.99.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

