Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$27.25 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.36.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$27.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enerplus has a one year low of C$18.23 and a one year high of C$28.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.001087 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insider Activity at Enerplus

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total transaction of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

