De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds Sells 4,575 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares in the company, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of ENGN opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

