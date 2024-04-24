Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

