Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

