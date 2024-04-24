Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.40. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 68,344 shares.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
