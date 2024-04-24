Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.40. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 68,344 shares.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

