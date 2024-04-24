MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKPGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.84 and traded as high as C$15.89. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.75, with a volume of 30,522 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$595.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.84.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.