MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.84

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.84 and traded as high as C$15.89. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$15.75, with a volume of 30,522 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$595.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.84.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Increases Dividend

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

