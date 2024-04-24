Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,971.19

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,971.19 ($24.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,151.50 ($26.57). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,111 ($26.07), with a volume of 5,556,790 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($32.49) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.76) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($30.80).

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,727.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,921.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,971.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42,222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.47), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($331,979.25). In other news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($27.47), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($331,979.25). Also, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.46), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($524,940.45). Corporate insiders own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

