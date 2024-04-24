ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.02

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.02 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 71.05 ($0.88). ITV shares last traded at GBX 70.75 ($0.87), with a volume of 5,936,885 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITV shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,978.98 ($9,855.46). 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

