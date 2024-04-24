Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.91. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 82,968 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 85,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 93,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

