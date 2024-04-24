Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.91. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 82,968 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
