EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EQT by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 1,622.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 406,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

